Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.57.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $384.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average is $390.78. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 139,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
