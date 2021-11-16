Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $452.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $384.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average is $390.78. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 139,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

