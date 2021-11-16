Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of TTEC worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

