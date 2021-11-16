Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,150 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $278,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

