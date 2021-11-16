Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,543 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Repay worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 236.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Repay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 938,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Repay by 8.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.69. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

