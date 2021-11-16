Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 52,722 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $2,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

