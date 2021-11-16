Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $10,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $17,031,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,416,479 shares of company stock valued at $427,354,947.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

