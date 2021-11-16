Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CWBHF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 865,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,242. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWBHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

