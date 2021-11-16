ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $525,225.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $525,225.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.14 or 0.98367178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.90 or 0.00579839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

