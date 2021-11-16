Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years.

Shares of CHKR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

