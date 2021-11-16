Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

