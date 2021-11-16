Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.14.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $275.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.99. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

