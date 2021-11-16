Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

