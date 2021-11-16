China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) had its price objective increased by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

