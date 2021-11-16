Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$5.40 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.19 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.36 million and a PE ratio of -30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

