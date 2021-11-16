Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.98

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

