Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.