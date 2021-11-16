CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

