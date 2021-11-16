CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIFAF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

