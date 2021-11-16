Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

CIOXY remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

