Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.
CIEN opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
