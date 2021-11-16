Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.

CIEN opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

