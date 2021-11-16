Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.35.

Shares of CI opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

