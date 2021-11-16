Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

CPXGF stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

