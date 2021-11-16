Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Marlin Technology worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINM stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

