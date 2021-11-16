Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $9.57 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.79.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

