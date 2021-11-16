Citigroup Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $290.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

Shares of AAP opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.50. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

