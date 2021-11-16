Citigroup Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $10.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of SUNL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

