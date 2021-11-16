Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

