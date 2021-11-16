Citigroup Increases CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target to $130.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.88.

CCMP stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

