Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.