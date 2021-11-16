Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE YOU opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clear Secure stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

