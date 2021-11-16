Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE YOU opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.70.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clear Secure stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.