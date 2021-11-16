Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clear Secure stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

