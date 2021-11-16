Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clear Secure stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
