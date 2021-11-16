ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLIR stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

