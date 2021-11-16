Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

NYSE NET opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,290 shares of company stock worth $118,599,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

