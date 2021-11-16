CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

