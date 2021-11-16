Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $279.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

