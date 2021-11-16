Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

CCH opened at GBX 2,578 ($33.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,515.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,579.20.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.01), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($490,570.62). Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $90,658,275 over the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

