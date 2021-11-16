Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.99). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.32 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

