Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

