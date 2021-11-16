Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.16

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 3777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

