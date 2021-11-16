Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 17th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

