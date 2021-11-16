CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,957. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

