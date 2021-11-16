Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

