Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

