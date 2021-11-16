Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lovesac by 539.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lovesac by 109,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,094 shares of company stock valued at $27,027,253. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.