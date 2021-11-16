Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

