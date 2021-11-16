Colony Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Square by 34.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Square by 109.4% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 43.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

