Colony Group LLC Sells 444 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,095 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

