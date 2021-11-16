Colony Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $263.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.16 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.