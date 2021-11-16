Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Financial worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.