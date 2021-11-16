Comerica Bank Buys 28,180 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

